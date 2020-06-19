PAHS holds in-person commencement ceremony

After holding a virtual graduation ceremony late last month, the vast majority of the members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2020 were given an opportunity to hold an in-person ceremony on Friday. Seen here is high school principal Jeff Long welcoming the graduates (who were socially distanced on the turf) and their guests (who were also socially distanced in the bleachers) to the ceremony; pictured in the background is the scoreboard paying tribute to the graduating class. For lots more photos and a full recap of the ceremony, see Saturday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)