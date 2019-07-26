PAHS graduate making adifference by hosting a blood drive

Pictured is PAHS Class of 2019 graduate Mallory Wyant, who will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Housing Authority Social Hall.

Wyant is a part of the Leaders Save Lives Scholarship program through the American Red Cross. “It’s a program that helps students or graduating seniors that want to try and get involved in the community to host blood drives. They set a goal for you, and after you receive so many people who donate their blood, you get extra chances into the scholarship that they do draw,” Wyant said.

Wyant’s goal is 30 units. “I know that the high school normally does a blood drive each year, and unfortunately, they didn’t do one this year,” Wyant said. “I always donated up there, and I just wanted to keep it going; that way my graduating class and others could donate at it.”

Everyone is invited to give the gift of life and can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.