PAHS crowns winter royalty

Friday evening, during halftime of the boys' basketball game against the DuBois Area High School Beavers, the Punxsutawney Area High School Winter Queen's Court was crowned. (First photo) Taking the title of Queen was Grace Aikens, with Bailey Jones earning the title of princess. (Second photo) Other members of the court included (front row) Christina Snyder, Aikens, Dianna Vallies, Alex Campbell, Jones and Kayla Grohman; their escorts were (back row) Dade Davenport, Noah Burke, Tanner Snyder, Zach Delarme, Alex Gianvito and Derek Huey.