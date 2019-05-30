PAHS Class of 2019 holds Class Night ceremony
By:
Larry McGuire
Thursday, May 30, 2019
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
On Thursday, the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2019 held its Class Night ceremony, where scholarships and awards were issued to the soon-to-be graduates. (First photo) Pictured are the Class of 2019 officers (from left): Bailey Jones, secretary; Megan Ray, treasurer; Cassidy Reed, vice president; and Abbygayle Gemmell, president. (Second photo) Pictured are the top three students in the Class of 2019 (from left): Emily Griebel, third honor student; Kate Horner, valedictorian; and Bailey Jones, salutatorian.
Category: