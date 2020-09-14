PAHS Class of 1960 holds 60th reunion

They were the first class to walk the hall of the brand new Punxsutawney Area High School. The Class of 1960 held their 60th reunion on Saturday and ate their meal at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center, which was the old high school and later the old junior high. Pictured in front of the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium with George “Butch” White are those in attendance: (front, from left) Nance Finley, Doris Heitzenrater and husband Joe Swarmer, Sandra Baun and husband Tom Richards (behind), Kay Depp, (Back) Gary Stokes, Jim Smith, Edna Ishman Wray, Carol Shaffer, Terry Brocious and wife Connie Lexell Brocious, and George “Butch” White and his 1955 Mercury.