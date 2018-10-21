PAHS Band honors its senior members

At halftime at Friday evening’s varsity football game against Moniteau, senior members of the PAHS Band were recognized. Those seniors, pictured here with their family members, were (first photo, from left) Hayley Melody Horner, the daughter of Patricia and Brian Horner; Aiden Joseph Hill, the son of Nicole and Matthew Hill; Victoria Rose Freedline, the daughter or Thresa Manges and Daryl Freedline; Dade Tyler Davenport, the son of Christina and Craig Young; Cherokee Daniella Brooks, the daughter of Dana and Derek Brooks; Devin Bishop the son of Jessica Bishop; (second photo, from left) Matthew Alexander Thom, the son and Bobbie Jo and Michael Thom; Wyatt Eugene States, the son of Chuck and Beth States; Devynn Lauren Shaffer, the daughter of Nicole and Johnthan Shaffer; Jacob Andrew Schiel, the son of Michael and Stephanie Schiel; Megan Gabrielle Ray, the daughter of Dana and Eric Ray; Morgan Faye Raup, the daughter of Jennifer Raup and Bill Young; and Noah Riley McCoy, the son of Rob and Tracy McCoy.