PAHS ATHLETICS CANCELLATIONS (9/17/18)

Mother Nature won out this afternoon, as the majority of the Punxsutawney Area High School athletics events have been postponed due to rain in the forecast.

The junior high soccer and JV football games that were scheduled for Punxsy have been postponed, as have road games for girls' golf, girls' tennis and boys' soccer. The boys' soccer game at DuBois Central Catholic will be re-scheduled for this Thursday, Sept. 20, with all the other make-up dates to be determined.

Those seeking some live sports can still visit PAHS' Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium, where volleyball will host A-C Valley at 6 p.m.