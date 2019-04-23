PAHS art students exhibit work at Fairlady & Company

A number of Punxsutawney Area High School art students are having their work exhibited at Fairlady & Company in Punxsutawney. The pieces being exhibited were selected to reflect the various creative works being done in the high school.

Samantha Knox said, “I’m glad to have my cat sculpture in the display.” Alexa Stang added, “It’s nice to have this opportunity to show my watercolor.” And Christina Snyder said, “I like seeing my coil basket displayed in town.”

PAHS art teacher Mr. Young said, “The high school art students do such a variety of projects throughout the year. The display in the window at Fairlady & Company helps to showcase a number of their accomplishments. The students should be very proud of their artwork.”

The show contains works from students in the Art I, II, III and IV; Crafts; Art 8; Art 7; Digital Photography; and Creative Clay classes of Mr. Joe Young, Mrs. Christina Young and Mrs. Miriam Schultz.

This, their 11th annual exhibit, will last until the last week of May.

Beverly Fairman, owner of Fairlady & Company, donated the space being used for the exhibit. Fairlady & Company is located on 100 W. Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney.

PHOTO: Pictured here are some of the PAHS art students who will have their work on display at Fairlady & Company in Punxsutawney. They include (from left) Hannah Wittenburg, Samantha Knox, Johnny Buffington and Christa Mohney.