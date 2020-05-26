PAHS announces Class Night award winners

The 2019-2020 school year is coming to a close in a way none has in our lifetimes, but a special class of students to comprise the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2020 is preparing to celebrate its graduation, and while the COVID-19 restrictions prevented the class members from meeting for Class Night this week, we’re bringing you all the award winners from this year’s class in Wednesday’s issue of The Spirit. Pictured above (from left) are the Class of 2020’s valedictorian Emmet Jamieson, salutatorian Allison Doverspike, third honor student Garrett Fairman and The Class Hearts recipient, Grace Hall. Grab a copy of Wednesday's paper and turn to Pages 6 & 7 for a full list of class night award recipients. (Senior portraits courtesy of Ken Diem)