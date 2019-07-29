PAHGS' Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial Committee hosts seventh annual Race to the Face

The seventh annual Race to the Face is now in the books. It was one of this summer’s rare days filled with sunshine on Saturday, July 27, when the runners and walkers started their Race to the Face of Eleanora Mine #2. The participants traveled past farms, through wooded glens and survived the monster hill challenge before reaching the mine and hitting the face.

This seventh annual Race to the Face, sponsored by the Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial Committee of the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc., took place in Henderson Township along Starr Road. The race traverses the area from the region where coal from the Eleanora Shaft mine was transported over the Eleanora spur of the Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburg Railroad to Big Run, where it was loaded into larger railroad cars and transported to Buffalo, New York.

Pictured (first photo) is Riley Franklin (left) of Punxsutawney, the first 3.5-mile runner to make it to the face in 30:32. She was followed by Daniel Greenawalt (right) of Valier, whose time for the course was 33:46. Also pictured (second photo) are Zachary Hopkins (left) of DuBois, who placed first in the 7.6-mile race with a time of 58:30. Shaun Donald (right) of Punxsutawney was the runner-up with a time of 64:40.

Gary Harrold holds the record for running the Race to the Face the most times, as he has competed in all seven.

Participating in the non-competitive “Fitness Walk” associated with the Race to the Face were (third photo, from left) Laura and Tom Chelgren, Sherry Abel, Peri Long, Karen White, Brenda Errigo and Nancy Anthony.

The Big Run Volunteer Fire Department provided water and safety stops for the participants.

The Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial Committee invites area runners, walkers and bikers to mark their calendars for the 2020 Race to the Face, which will be held on Saturday, July 26.

— Write-up and photos submitted by Shirley Sharp