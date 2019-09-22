PAHGS awards firefighters for historic preservation

The Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society held its annual dinner Saturday evening, during which it presented its annual awards. (First photo) The Historic Preservation Award went to numerous local fire companies. On hand to accept the award were (from left) Bill Phillips, representing Lindsey; Pete Smith, Central; John Cochran, Perry Township; and Kris Anthony, Oliver Township. (Second photo) The 2019 Volunteer of the Year award went to Ginny Gray (left), pictured with society president Nancy Anthony.