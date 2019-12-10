PAHGS, Arts Association celebrate Coal Memorial murals

Members of the Punxsutawney Arts Association, the Punxsutawney Area Historical and Genealogical Society and PRIDE recently gathered at the Punxsutawney Coal Memorial to celebrate the installation of two murals. The murals were created by a coalition of members from the Arts Association, including Ray Morris, Nancy Finley, Tina Fairman, Vivian Gordon, Edie Hinkle, Paul Murphy and Bryan Snyder. Pictured here are those who came out to celebrate the murals (from left): Katie Donald, Shirley Sharpe, Bob Lott, Tom Glover, Nancy Anthony, Ann Lott, Finley and Murphy.