Pictured are the members of the Adams family with their latest addition, Emily, who was born at 5:03 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital — the first baby of 2020. Emily is the daughter of Joe and Rhonda Adams. Pictured (front row, from left) are Katelyn, Rose, Rhonda (holding Emily), Natasha (back row) Joe, Colton and Brandon Adams.