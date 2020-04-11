PAH helping caregivers take care of their own needs

By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TOWNSHIP — During the coronavirus pandemic that has been going on for many a number of weeks now, those on the front lines at Punxsutawney Area Hospital are extremely busy and have little opportunity to go grocery shopping, especially with the reduced shopping hours many stores have been forced to follow to give them extra time to clean properly. In the midst of the virus and the associated mitigations, the caregivers are able to shop without having to leave the hospital, as Punxsutawney Area

Hospital Food Service Manager Ron Burkhardt has been lending an extra helping hand to his fellow coworkers.

Since the beginning of April, the cafeteria has been offering a limited selection of grocery and food items for hospital employees to purchase. "With grocery stores adjusting their hours due to the changing business flow," Burkhardt said, “it may be difficult for some staff members to find an open store before or after their shift.” Evaluating what items are most frequently needed, or what people seem to go to a store to purchase singularly, Burkhardt and his team established a list of popular items. He pointed out that some of the items that are being offered for purchase include bread, milk, pasta, toilet paper, paper towels and eggs. "Having a mini-store in the cafeteria provides an opportunity for social distancing of the employees as well as limiting exposure to them," Burkhardt pointed out. "This mini store helps to decrease the amount of times hospital employees go into a public area for only one or two grocery items."

When asked where the idea came from, Burkhardt said, “Similar things had been tried by other hospitals, with Indiana Regional Medical Center rolling out a similar program about one week prior to us. I looked at what others were doing and tried to borrow ideas from several other operations to come up with our particular selection. I brought the idea to the attention of my senior nanager, and the administration gave me the green light.”

Katie Donald, recruitment/public relations specialist, pointed out that in the hospital’s current operating mode, some employees find themselves doing things outside of their usual job descriptions. She added that with this being outside what is normally asked of the food service department, their efforts do not go unnoticed, as there is a great appreciation for creating this option.