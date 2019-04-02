PAES students raising autism awareness, with a focus on encouraging acceptance

Pictured here with their Autism Awareness Month display are Punxsutawney Area Elementary School students (seated, from left) Isaac Frantz, Colton Smith, Quentin Begolly and Zane Trybus, along with (front row, from left) Alicia Travis, TSS in the room; Jayne Bender, instructional assistant; (back row) Brianna Dusch, K-2 autism support teacher; and Brenda Sweeney, instructional assistant.