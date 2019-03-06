PAES fifth-graders celebrate their 1,000th day!

Pictured above are the winners of some of the various activities held recently as a part of fifth grade's 1,000th Day of school celebration at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School. They included (front row, from left) Hayden Smith, Ryken Catarouche. (back row) Mady Wachob, Riley Miller, Beth Vallies, Olivia Toven, Maggie Guidice, Kaylee Hinderliter and Cheyenne Hoover. (Photo submitted by Jeff Kuntz)