PACC hosting free movie night at Jackson

Pictured is Rob McCoy, Punxsutawney Area Community Center director, who is well prepared for the first movie at the Jackson Theater since the pandemic began — “I Still Believe,” which is free to the public. The movie is rated PG and begins at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

There will be no ticket charge, but they are asking for a donation that will go directly to the PACC Jackson Theater.

The theater will be limited to 225 people because of COVID-19 restrictions, so attendees should come early