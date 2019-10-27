One Team title, two D-9 individual champions & three solo qualifiers highlight XC Districts for Punxsy

There were lots of numbers flying around on Saturday in Ridgway at the District 9 Cross Country Championships, and things couldn't have gone a whole lot better for Punxsutawney, as the boys' varsity team captured the team title — meaning all even runners plus one alternate will advance to this weekend's PIAA State Championships to be held in Hershey — and the girls' team had three individual runners qualify for States. Punxsy also saw one of its runners win each race in the AA classification, as Olivia Roberts crossed the finish line first in the girls' race, and Owen Bartlebaugh won the boys' race. (First photo) Pictured here are the members of the 2019 varsity boys' cross country team posing with their D-9 championship hardware inside the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School, where the race was held. They included (front row, from left) Emmet Jamieson, Corbin Heitzenrater, Bartlebaugh, Aiden McLaughlin, Andrew Wehrle, (back row) Samuel Rodgers, Evan Groce, Bryce Horne, Isaac Greenblatt, Andrew Barnoff and Eric Surkala. (Second photo) Pictured here posing with their medals are the girls’ state qualifiers: (from left) Amy Poole, Roberts and Olivia Bish.