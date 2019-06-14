One killed in Route 119 accident

BELL TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident that occurred on Friday at 9:30 a.m. resulted in one of the driver's losing his life; the crash occurred at 608 Route 119 in Bell Township.

According to reports from the scene, a Chevrolet Spark driven by the person who was killed in the crash was traveling westbound on Route 119, when for unknown reasons, he drove over the double yellow line and into the eastbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

At this time, authorities have not released the identity of those involved in the accident.

All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies, Central, Elk Run and Lindsey, were dispatched to the scene, with Central's Rescue 20; Elk Run's Engine 30; and Lindsey's Rescue 40 responding. Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police, were assisted at the scene by the fire department, Jefferson County EMS and Brosius Towing with two flatbeds. Both vehicle sustained heavy damage and were towed.

There were many volunteer firefighters and fire police involved in directing traffic around the crash site on Route 119 (Ridge Avenue, near the intersection with Albion Road).

No further details are available at this time.