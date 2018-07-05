One killed in gas station crash in Home

A fatal crash resulted in a structure fire and arrests at a gas station in Home at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Melissa Ann Myers, 52, Commodore. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police from Troop A, Indiana, first received a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries and entrapment at the intersection of Routes 119 and 85 in Rayne Township, Indiana County. Responding troopers determined that a passenger car occupied by two adult men was traveling north on Route 119, approaching the intersection, when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, exited the northwest corner, struck a concrete curb that surrounds the parking lot of Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels service station, then traveled across the parking lot and struck a fuel pump or pumps, followed by the single-story service station building.

First responders found the deceased inside the service station building. It is believed that she was an employee.

Upon arrival, troopers located one of the vehicle’s occupants and took him into custody. Witnesses reported that the second occupant, identified as a white man approximately 30 years old, 5’11” and 150 pounds, fled the scene on foot, traveling north along Route 119. He was reported to have a beard, wearing blue jeans and no shirt. This information was related to police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, who were successful in locating the man and taking him into custody later in the afternoon.

Police are currently working to determine which of the men was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Due to the potential for criminal prosecution, both of their names are being withheld.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (CARS) Unit, the Troop A Forensic Services Unit (FSU) and the Troop A Fire Marshal Unit are assisting with the investigation to determine the cause of the crash and the subsequent fire.

The following agencies assisted at the scene: Marion Center VFD, Plumville VFD, Clymer VFD, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, PennDOT and Penelec.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or the man fleeing the scene is urged to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960. (Photo submitted)