One injured in collision between car, drilling rig truck

YOUNG TOWNSHIP — All three Punxsutawney fire companies — Central, Elk Run and Lindsey — responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment as a car and a drilling rig truck collided on North Main Street (Route 36), Young Township, near the Country Cone.

The crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. at 1464 N. Main St., Young Township. The driver of the car was entrapped and had to be extricated by firefighters with the Jaws of Life as Elk Run's Engine-30, Lindsey's Rescue 40, and Central's Rescue-20 were on scene.

The drilling rig is owned by Howard Drilling, Mount Jewett, and was traveling north on North Main Street (Route 36) when it collided with a red car with a driver and no passengers.

The driver was pinned inside, and first responders had to lift the dashboard to extricate her from the vehicle, which sustained severe damage.

Meanwhile, it appeared that no one on the drilling rig truck was injured. It had very little front-end damage, but there was a small piece of plastic from where the car had collided with it.

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by the Punxsutawney Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS, and the car was removed from the scene by Rebuck's South Side Towing.

The injured driver was transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS and flown by Life Flight emergency medical helicopter to an area trauma center.

No further details were available at this time.