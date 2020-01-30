One dead in two-vehicle wreck on Route 310

A car versus tractor trailer two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 310 cost one of the drivers involved her life.

According to scanner reports, the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle fatal accident on Route 310 near Shane Drive, McCalmont Township, just below The Summit.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a red Kia Forte, operated by Tammy Jo Corteau, 38, Penfield was traveling south on Route 310 just below the summit and for some reason lost control, crossed over the double yellow line and struck a tractor-trailer traveling north uphill, then spun around facing north.

Corteau was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger was flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Altoona. The operator of the tractor-trailer, Charles Kennedy, 54, reported minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

McCalmont’s Engine 16 and Rescue 16, Elk Run’s Engine 30, Central’s Utility 20 and SERT 20 were on the scene. Lindsey’s Rescue 40 was on traffic duty at the Knox Dale Road intersection and McCalmont and Punxsutawney fire police were directing traffic at the Route 310 and Route 119 intersection. Reynoldsville’s Rescue 6 was assigned to the landing zone, where the passenger was flown by emergency medical helicopter.

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene by PennDOT, Jefferson County EMS, Bricen Towing, Brosius Towing and Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company was on standby at the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department.

Route 310 was closed for several hours following the crash.

No further details were available at Spirit press time.