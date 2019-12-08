One arrested after gun discharged in Reynoldsville borough

DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police made one arrest at the conclusion of an approximately eight-hour standoff in Reynoldsville Sunday morning, precipitated when a gun was fired into an occupied structure in the borough.

Police were called to Brown Street in Reynoldsville at 3:15 a.m. Dec. 8 on a report of a 44-year-old man threatening individuals in his residence with a firearm.

According to police, Steven James Shaffer entered into an argument with the victims, leading to an altercation. Shaffer is alleged to have discharged four rounds from a Smith and Wesson AR-15 inside of the residence. The victims disarmed Shaffer prior to vacating the residence.

Upon the arrival of state police, a perimeter was established by members of the DuBois, Clarion, Marienville and Punxsutawney stations, under the command of Sgt. Brad Fuhrer. SERT was activated, and upon arriving at the scene established communication with Shaffer, who surrendered at 11:20 a.m. the same day.

Shaffer was charged and remanded to jail. The charges included persons not to possess/use/manufacture, control, sell, transfer firearms; discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; and recklessly endangering another person.

The scene was processed by Troop C FSU Trooper Theodore Horner, and the lead investigator is Trooper Carol Strishock.