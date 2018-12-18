Old Margiotti Bridge on its way down

It’s not gone yet, but the process of tearing down the old Margiotti Bridge began on Tuesday. The demolition is part of the final phase of the Margiotti Bridge project. All pedestrian traffic has been relocated onto the new bridge structure. Anyone traveling through the project on foot or by vehicle is asked to use extreme caution and stay clear of the active work area. Pictured looking underneath, this is one of the last pictures of the old bridge side by side with the new structure. Demolition of the old structure will continue depending on the weather. The Margiotti Bridge project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2019.