NSDAR honors Good Citizen Award recipient, essay winners

At a meeting held this week, the Punxsutawney chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented certificates to the chapter’s Good Citizen Award and the winners of the elementary American History Essay Contest. (First photo) NSDAR representative Nancy Pearce (left) presents Punxsutawney Area High School senior Sean Deeley with the Good Citizen Award. (Second photo) NSDAR representative Ann Lott (far left) presents sixth-grader Ava Roken with her certificate for winning the American History Essay Contest. Ava is also pictured with mother Jennifer Roken, brother Owen and grandmother Carol Adams. Not pictured are father Christopher Roken and grandfather Dennis Adams. (Third photo) Lott also presented fifth-grader Issadora Gourley with her American History Essay Contest certificate. She is also pictured with mother Alena, brothers Jacob and Ean, great-grandmother Pat Giavedoni and grandfather John Gourley.