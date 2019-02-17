No shortage of medals for Track & Field at TSTCA

On Saturday, the Punxsy Indoor Track & Field team took part in the TSTCA Championships, with Punxsy winning medals in a handful of events. Pictured here are Punxsy’s medal winners: (first photo) Bayden Lyle, 60-meter hurdles; (second photo) the boys’ 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Kevin Ingros, Owen Bartlebaugh, Emmet Jamieson and Ethan May; (third photo) Evan States, high jump; (fourth photo) the girls’ distance medley relay team consisting of Libby Gianvito, Laura Rittenhouse, Madison Stonbraker and Olivia Roberts; and (fifth photo) Makena Nesbitt, pole vault.