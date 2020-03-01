No serious injuries as Jeep ends up down Indiana Hill embankment

The driver of a 2007 Jeep Compass escaped serious injury when he reportedly lost control while traveling north on Route 119 on Saturday morning on the Indiana Hill and driving down an steep embankment.

According to Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police, Cody Weiland, 29, Punxsutawney, was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass when the collision occurred on Route 119, north of Hazel Lane, Young Township, at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Police reported that Weiland lost control of his Jeep and veered into the southbound lane on Route 119 and off the left side of the roadway, traveling approximately 415 feet before coming to final rest at the bottom of a steep embankment. He allegedly fled the scene, but was later located.

Weiland was charged with not reporting an accident to police after it occurred.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department, Punxsutawney Borough Police and Rebuck’s South Side Towing.