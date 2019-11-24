No injuries as fire envelopes Rossiter area residence/camp

A home that was used as a camp was totally destroyed in a large fire that could be seen many miles from the Rossiter area late Friday evening.

Before firefighters arrived on the scene, the house, which was located down a country lane near Rossiter, was fully involved.

There was no one at home at the time that fire broke out at 162 Stoneburg Rd., Canoe Township.

Shelly Pisano, Rossiter fire chief, said the fire was called in as fully involved by a neighbor who could see the huge glow in the woods near their house.

Pisano said the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal had already been to the scene and declared it to be undetermined, although they believe it began in the garage.

Due to the construction of the older home, which had been remodeled, it was difficult for firefighters to douse the flames.

Pisano said the owner’s brother had been staying in the newly remodeled home, and it was a total loss.

Pisano said that Indiana County has a second alarm, but she has most companies coming on the first alarm to fight the stubborn blaze.

She added that she had to call in for extra tankers.

Rossiter was assisted by Central, Lindsey, Big Run, Marion Center and Glen Campbell, which ran the fill site.

Pisano said that they had Mahaffey and Perry Township for their tanker.

Perry Township was also on standby at Rossiter’s fire hall.

Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene as well.