Nineteen students inducted into Brookville National Honor Society

On Wednesday evening, nineteen Brookville students were inducted into the National Honor Society. Those students were (front row, from left) Madison Johnson, Sydnee Ishman, Jenna Gould, Emma Fiscus, Chase Evans, Zoe Craig, Riley Buzzard, Bryce Baughman, Aleah Ames, (back row, from left) Dylan Young, Rilee Stancliffe, Claire Sorek, Taylor Reitz, Lilyan Rahalla, Kamonpat Nawawisitkul, Laura McMillen, Emily McAninch, Maggie Mackins and Rilee Kelly.