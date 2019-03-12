Nicole Vogt shares season’s hottest flowers at 3rd Annual Garden Club Seminar

On Saturday morning, Joyce’s Greenhouse was full, as the Punxsutawney Garden Club held its annual Spring into Flowers seminar. (Top photo) This year’s speaker was Nicole Vogt, a sale representative from McHutchison. She is pictured (center) with Joyce’s Greenhouse owner Joyce Jasso (left) and Garden Club President Gloria Kerr. After hearing from Vogt, attendees were able to plant hanging baskets in one of four varieties; those baskets will be tended to at the greenhouse and will be ready for pickup by the end of April.