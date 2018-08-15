Nickel celebrates 9-0 in style!

Marilyn Nickel recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a ride in a 90-year-old car — a 1928 Model A Coup Special AR owned by Barry Fillman, pastor of the United Church of Christ in Troutville and Paradise. The ride lasted approximately five miles, during which Nickel said she waved to many people and enjoyed the memories that the car brought back to her. Pictured here are passenger Nickel and driver Fillman. (Photos submitted)