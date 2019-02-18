Newcome to play football at Waynesburg University

Punxsutawney Area High School senior Carter Newcome has decided to play football at the collegiate level at Waynesburg University, and on Monday morning, he made that decision official by signing a letter of intent. Joining Carter (front, center) were his parents Jessica Dinger and Todd Newcome, as well as (back row, from left) PAHS head football coach Brad Wright, PAHS Principal Jeff Long and PAHS athletic director Randy Reitz.