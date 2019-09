New WWII monument dedicated

The Jefferson County Courthouse officially unveiled a new monument memorializing local veterans who were killed in World War II. Pictured are the those who were dignitaries at Friday afternoon’s dedication honoring Jefferson County citizens who were killed in action during World War II: (from row) Wayne Campbell, WWII Navy; W.O. Ira Minor WWII, Korea, Vietnam Army; William Littlefield, American Legion Post 102 commander; Karen Allgeier, Brookville Borough Council and U.S. Navy veteran; (back row) James McCurdy, Jefferson County Council of the American Legion commander; state Rep. Cris Dush, US. Air Force veteran; Jack Matson, Jefferson County commissioner; Judge John H. Foradora; state Sen. Joe Scarnati; Herb Bullers, commissioner; and Jeff Pisarcik, commissioner.