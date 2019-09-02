New tiles unveiled, program presented at Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial ceremony

New tiles were unveiled on Sunday evening for the Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial. Prior to the performance, The Citizens' Band of Punxsutawney (first photo) played old-time music before "True Stories from the Mines" were heard. (Second photo) The program included the story of John Kuptz and his mother, who took in miners during the winter of 1889. John Curtis and Jeanne Curtis played Kuptz and his mother. (Third photo) Pictured here are some of those who attended the ceremony looking at the new tiles.

Following the presentations, the new tiles were unveiled; there were 18 total, which are now on display at the memorial site at 404 West Mahoning Street. Music during the dedication was performed by the Citizens’ Band of Punxsutawney, and an invocation was given by Rev. Bob Bish.

Those wishing to contribute to the Punxsutawney Area Coal Memorial Endowment fund can do so by sending a check payable to the fund to PAHGS P.O. Box 286, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.