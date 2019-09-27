New senior center cuts ribbon at its ATA site

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new Punxsutawney Area Senior Center at 222 North Findley Street. Pictured (from left) are Mandy Perry, Chamber board; Dixie Thomas, Senior Center assistant director; Pete Spuck, JCAAA senior centers manager; Debbie Long, Punxsutawney Senior Center manager; Molly McNutt, executive director, JCAAA; and Bob Cardamone, Punxsutawney Area Chamber executive director.

Any seniors who want to have lunch need to contact Long the day before at (814) 938-8376, or they can stop by and sign the book or sign in on the computer.

Long said she’s there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, serving lunch at noon.

She said that on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., they have bingo for everyone to partake in, along with coloring, tic-tac-toe and puzzles.

For more information, check www.jcaaa.org.