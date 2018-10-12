New Punxsy Area Elementary School holds first Fire Safety Day

(First photo) Students K-2 at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (PAES) participated in their first-ever Fire Safety/Prevention Day. Pictured are students learning how first responders from the Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company and other fire companies rescue accident victims who are entrapped in a their vehicles. (Second photo) Students are pictured learning all about Ringgold Volunteer Fire Company’s Tanker 9 and how porta-tanks are set up for rural fires with no hydrants for a water source.