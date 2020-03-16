With a new look, Week of Giving goes on

Despite the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the restrictions on the number of people gathering in a group, the Week of Giving continues on this week with some changes to the plans.

Due to the county's libraries having closed, and Punxsutawney Memorial Library having been the in-person drop-off site for checks for the Week of Giving, the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society announced on Monday that it will be receiving donations in person at 400 W. Mahoning St. through Thursday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those who would like to have their checks picked up in the parking lot can call 938-2555 or, if after hours, 938-2490. There is also a mail slot in the front door that can be used for drop-off. The Society also said a volunteer will come pick up checks at peoples’ homes if needed, and those interested in having someone do so can call 938-2555.

Online donations at bbcfgives.org can also be made with a credit or debit card — Visa, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.

The Week of Giving runs through Friday, (though in-person drop-offs can only be done through Thursday). The Week of Giving is an opportunity to support area nonprofits with added benefits. When you donate to participating nonprofits, those nonprofits receive additional funding from corporate sponsors who make up the stretch pool (to help you stretch your donation further). The minimum amount to qualify your donation for additional funding support from the stretch pool is $25. Donations are tax deductible.

The total amount of donations raised in the first day across all of the participants is $23,000. Last year’s results were: total raised — $296,919; prizes awarded — $1,150; stretch pool — $35,000; total community impact — $333,069 via 1,939 gifts.

Pictured here are some of the banners that were made to represent the numerous nonprofits that are participating and to which people can make donations.