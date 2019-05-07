Nesbitt vaults past school record

A school record fell at the Punxsy track and field meet against Bradford on Tuesday afternoon, as Makena Nesbitt cleared 10-07 — one inch better than Alee Kromer’s mark of 10-06 set in 2008 — to set the new mark for girls’ pole vaulters in the school district. Nesbitt is pictured here heading up to the bar (top left photo), making sure the pole clears the bar (top right photo) and letting out a celebratory yell on her way down (bottom photo). (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)