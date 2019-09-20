Nesbitt crowned 2019 Homecoming Queen

The stands were packed Friday evening at Jack LaMarca Stadium as under the Friday night lights the 2019 Homecoming Queen and Princess were crowned. Those serving on the 2019 Homecoming court were (first photo) Megan Sherry with escort Timothy Simmons; Makena Nesbitt with escort Max London; Breelyn Muth with escort Micah Kreibel; Alexandra Lansberry with escort Ethan Lainey; Brianna Hoover with escort Zack VanLeer and Grace Hall with escort Corbin Heitzenrater. (Second photo) Earning the title of 2019 Homecoming Queen was (left) Nesbitt, with (right) Hoover named Princess.