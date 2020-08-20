Nesbitt’s vault to success will continue at Division I level at Robert Morris

The past few months have looked different — to say the least — for everyone, including our local school-aged athletes. But Makena Nesbitt, a member of the Class of 2020 at Punxsutawney Area High School, has been hard at work preparing for the next step in her athletic journey — a trip to Division I, where she will compete in pole vault — her specialty event — in track and field at Robert Morris University in the Pittsburgh area.

In May 2019, Nesbitt’s junior campaign in outdoor track and field for the Lady Chucks, she broke the school record in pole vault at a home meet against Bradford by clearing 10-07 — one inch better than Alee Kromer’s mark of 10-06 set in 2008. Then, she broke the school record in her senior indoor track and field season by clearing 10-10 at the Tri-State Championship meet.