Neals hosting Holly Tour stop in Trade City

It’s a country Christmas in Trade City at Dave and Kathy Neal's house, as they are one of the hosts of the Holly Tour, sponsored by the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, which is scheduled for this coming Sunday afternoon.

Kathy said that she has always loved Fraser Fir trees for Christmas. "My father-in-law started it and had a huge grove of the trees when he had it," she said. "Dave has carried on the tradition by having a small patch of Fraser Fir trees in back of the house."

She said when people come on Sunday, they'll have a large display of vintage ornaments. "My mother loved Christmas; my grandfather loved Christmas; and a lot of what I have is older than I am, and they came from grandmother, grandfather and my mother," Kathy stated, adding that she has a collection of cardboard Japanese houses that people will see.

The Holly Tour is sponsored by the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center and is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Join them for a tour of various homes and churches: Ira and Connie Sunderland, John and Joy Burke, Saints Peter-Paul Byzantine Church, Randy and Jacque Perry, Hopewell United Methodist Church (Frostburg), Dave and Kathy Neal and Mount Zion Lutheran Church, both in Trade City.

Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, Laska's Pizza and the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. A $10 donation benefits the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center.