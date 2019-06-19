Music in the Park returns beginning tonight

Pictured is part of the crowd that set their chairs up in Barclay Square last year for Music in the Park, which begins tonight (Thursday, June 20) at 6:30 p.m. in Barclay Square. The show features Billy and the Neptunes playing classic rockabilly and oldies tonight in Barclay Square. Following tonight’s concert, Music in the Park will take a break for the next two weeks, then continue from July 11 through Aug. 15.