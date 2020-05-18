Music in the Park plans approved by borough council

PUNXSUTAWNEY — After hearing the good news that Punxsutawney Borough Council reopened the Civic Center and borough parks on Monday, along with that comes news that council recently approved a request to hold Music In The Park once again this summer.

The Music In The Park Committee, consisting of Mary Ann and Joe Kernich and Sue and Ron Walker, said in a letter to council that they were requesting approval to present their annual Music in The Park series again this summer. "We have tentatively planned for entertainment in the park Thursday evenings beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m. and ending by 9 p.m.,” the letter said. The committee also said that they anticipate beginning the series on July 9 and continuing with events every Thursday up to and including Aug. 20.

Of course, the plans are contingent on appropriateness as per national, state and local guidelines for the use of Barclay Square and other similar venues when the time arrives. "We are fortunate to have such a large, wonderful outdoor facility, and based on crowds from previous years should have no problem exercising social distancing if that is the recommendation at the time,” the committee said. “We are formally requesting Borough Council to tentatively approve our use of the space for the requested dates. This again provides our local residents with an opportunity to enjoy our town with free concerts throughout much of the summer, and after the recent course of events in our world might offer a very safe ... free diversion from their confinements. We'll make arrangements for the liability insurance for the event.”

Council approved the request.