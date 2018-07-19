Music in the Park features Forsythe, West & Mountain

Thursday's Music in the Park brought out a large crowd to Barclay Square for Justin Forsythe, as he played and sang classic country all night long, along with some scorching duets. Pictured (from left) are Jane West, Candy Mountain and Forsythe. West said they first met at Nieds Hotel, where she saw Forsythe as a solo performer. She pointed out that they been singing together in 2013 and that they do a lot of duets of some of the classic country artists from Hank and Audrey Williams to Johnny and June Cash and George Jones and Tammy Wynette.