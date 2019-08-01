Music in the Park attendees treated to double feature

(First photo) Pictured is Trainwreck, who entertained the crowd at Thursday’s Music in the Park with classic rock and country. (Second photo) Pictured are the Sharptones, who dazzled the audience with classics from the 50s, 60s and 70s on a picture-perfect summer night in Barclay Square. Next week, Aug. 8, will feature two bands once again: From 5:30 to 7 p.m., it’s Jane West and Jack Martin performing classic country duets, and from 7 to 8:30 p.m. B’n’B Acoustic will hit the stage with classic light rock. Snacks are available. Bring your own lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center.