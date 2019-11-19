Mulberry Square launches 2019 Angel Tree campaign

Pictured are (front) Carol Rentko; (back, from left) Vickie Amundson, activities director at Mulberry Square; Jessica Reed, admissions and marketing; Kathy Neal, first angel; and Julie Quashnock, administrator, decorating the Angel Tree at Mulberry Square.

Amundson said this is the annual project where members of the community purchase gifts for each resident who lives at Mulberry Square.

“We are looking for some help from the community to help brighten the lives of our residents for Christmas,” she said. “Our annual party is going to be on Dec. 20, 2019, when Santa Claus will come, and we want to make sure he has a gift for everyone.”

Amundson said that if anyone wants to purchase a gift for a resident, they should call her at (814) 938-6020.

She added that if she’s not there, ask for Mindy Rentko, who will be glad to help them.

Amundson said she is in need of at least 68 gifts this year.

“I have the residents’ wish list, and I can give them a code as to who they’re purchasing the gift for,” Amundson explained, adding that she needs the gifts wrapped and back by Dec. 17.