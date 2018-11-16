Mulberry Square kicks off Project Angel Tree

Calling all angels; Mulberry Square can use your help to purchase Christmas gifts for all of the residents during Project Angel Tree. Pictured (front, from left) are Carmen Rankin, director of nursing; Pearl Joanne Butterworth, resident; Danyka Barnett, director of social services; (back row): Laura Deet, administrator; Jessica Reed, administration and marketing; Luann Dishong, RNAC; Lacey Laney, business office manager; and Vickie Amundson, activities director at Mulberry Square. Anyone who is interested in helping with the Angel Tree project can call Mulberry Square at (814) 938-6020 extension 23.