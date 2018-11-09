Mulberry kicks off Punxsy Veterans Day weekend

The veterans who reside at Mulberry Square were recognized in a ceremony on Friday. Pictured are the veterans who live at Mulberry Square: (front, from left) Sam Currin, Army; Ralph Yenzi, Army; Jesse Williams, Army; Arnie Harkins, Air Force; Bill Bovich, Army; and John Schick, Air Force. Also pictured (back row) are state Rep. Cris Dush; Mercy Smith, vocalist: Laura Deet, Mulberry Square administrator; Danyka Barnett, social services; and Lacey Laney, business office. The veterans are holding the wreaths that were made for them. Hanging in the background is the traditional flag that was made with handprints from residents and the public.