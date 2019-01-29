Mulberry crowns Groundhog Day royalty

One of the preliminary events that gets everyone ready for Groundhog Day is the crowning of the Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Groundhog King and Queen. This year’s recipients of the honor were King Sam Currin and Queen Nancy Cole. Pictured (front row, from left) are Currin, Cole; (back row) Vickie Amundson, Mulberry activities director; Julie Quashnock, Mulberry administrator; A.J. Dereume, Phil’s co-handler; John Griffiths, Phil’s co-handler; and Jessica Reed, Mulberry Healthcare admissions and marketing.