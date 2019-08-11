Mud bog closes 2019 Sykesville Fair
Nick LaBelle
Sunday, August 11, 2019
SYKESVILLE, PA
The Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair came to close on Saturday, but not before those in attendance had one last chance to take part in all the activities the fair had to offer. Chief among those activities on Saturday evening was Mud Bog Mania. Many took on the 100-foot mud bog, entertaining a capacity crowd in some beautiful weather. Pictured here is one of the competitors who tried to brave the bog.
